Child Luring Incident Reported Near Foster Elementary

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A child luring incident was reported near Foster Elementary School Thursday.
Mt. Lebanon Police say it reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m.
A boy told police that as he was waiting to be picked up, a man stopped his minivan in front of the school near the tennis courts, opened his rear sliding door and said, “Come here, boy.”
The boy tried to take a picture of the man, who then went back into the van and drove away.
The driver was described as a white male in his 40’s, approximately 5′ 8″, medium build, with a dirty blond “buzz” haircut. There was also a female with short blond hair present in the front passenger’s seat of the minivan.
The van, a bright silver Honda minivan with an unknown Pennsylvania registration plate, was allegedly last seen headed toward Woodland Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gary Ratica at 412-343-4091.