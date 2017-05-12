EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Senators | Series Schedule | More Penguins News

Child Luring Incident Reported Near Foster Elementary

May 12, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Foster Elementary School, Mt. Lebanon, Woodland Drive

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A child luring incident was reported near Foster Elementary School Thursday.

Mt. Lebanon Police say it reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m.

A boy told police that as he was waiting to be picked up, a man stopped his minivan in front of the school near the tennis courts, opened his rear sliding door and said, “Come here, boy.”

The boy tried to take a picture of the man, who then went back into the van and drove away.

The driver was described as a white male in his 40’s, approximately 5′ 8″, medium build, with a dirty blond “buzz” haircut. There was also a female with short blond hair present in the front passenger’s seat of the minivan.

The van, a bright silver Honda minivan with an unknown Pennsylvania registration plate, was allegedly last seen headed toward Woodland Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gary Ratica at 412-343-4091.

 

