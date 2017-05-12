Official: 2-Year-Old Overdoses On Medication In Mother’s Purse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A two-year-old girl has been rushed to Children’s Hospital following an overdose in Beechview.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.
Pittsburgh Police Spokeswoman Sonya Toler said it appeared that the child got into her mother’s purse and into her prescription medications.
The child is currently in stable condition.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.