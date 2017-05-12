Rare Corpse Flower In Bloom At Phipps Conservatory

May 12, 2017 8:02 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A flower that packs a pungent punch is finally blooming at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Barbara, the rare corpse flower, blooms once every 10 years or so, but it’s the flower’s smell that gets all the attention.

They say it smells like rotten meat.

If you’d like to see the blooming flower in person, you need to act fast. Officials expect the bloom to only last about 12-48 hours.

Phipps is open from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. today.

