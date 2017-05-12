Furry Tails: Jackie & Willy Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Jackie

Animal Friends

Jackie may be living with a disability, but you would never know it! She is happy and playful, but most of all, gentle and sweet; and she can’t wait to find a home where she’ll get the love and care she deserves!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Jackie. She’s a lovable and exuberant German Shepherd mix. Jackie has three legs, but that doesn’t slow her down one bit. After surviving a car accident, her right front leg had to be amputated, but she stays active and happy when she goes for a walk outside. She especially loves playing fetch with some of her toys. When she’s finished playing outside, she loves to relax on a couch to give her legs a rest. Her gentle demeanor makes her the perfect dog for all ages. If you want to learn more about Jackie, schedule a visit with an adoption counselor today.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Willy

Orphans of the Storm

Willy is a tiny, fun-loving pup looking for an adult-only home! He can’t wait to find his forever family soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Willy! I’m a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix. I LOVE to play with my favorite toy! Once I get to know you, I’m very affectionate and silly. I need to be adopted into an adult home only. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Willy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24