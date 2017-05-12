Inbound Liberty Tunnel To Remain Open To Accommodate Penguins Game Traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Closures on the Liberty Bridge are planned for this weekend, and those closures will affect some Penguins fans attending Saturday night’s game.
The bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning, so that crews can continue to make repairs to the bridge deck.
PennDOT has made some adjustments to try and ease the burden on fans traveling for the game. As soon as the Penguins won Wednesday night, PennDOT began working on ways to make the closure less frustrating.
A single-lane of traffic will remain open in the inbound Liberty Tunnel. Inbound traffic using the tunnel will only be able to turn right onto McCardle Roadway. Left turns will be prohibited.
The closures may also affect people participating in Sunday’s “Race For The Cure.”
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting http://www.511PA.com.
