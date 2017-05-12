EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Senators | Series Schedule | More Penguins News

Officer Involved In South Side Fight Placed On Desk Duty

May 12, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Police, Raymond Toomey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police officer seen on cell phone video kicking and kneeing a man pinned to the ground on the South Side has been placed on desk duty.

It was announced Friday:

Pittsburgh Police Officer Raymond Toomey has been assigned to the warrant office pending the outcome of investigations into an arrest he made on the South Side.

The temporary assignment will keep Toomey off the streets until investigations are concluded.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch