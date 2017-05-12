Officer Involved In South Side Fight Placed On Desk Duty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police officer seen on cell phone video kicking and kneeing a man pinned to the ground on the South Side has been placed on desk duty.
It was announced Friday:
Pittsburgh Police Officer Raymond Toomey has been assigned to the warrant office pending the outcome of investigations into an arrest he made on the South Side.
The temporary assignment will keep Toomey off the streets until investigations are concluded.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.