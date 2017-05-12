Man Suspected In Girl’s Abduction In Ohio Arrested In Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Pennsylvania have reportedly arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the abduction and death of a 13-year-old girl in Ohio.
According to the Star Beacon in Ashtabula County, Ohio, police in Mercer County arrested 46-year-old John Bove Thursday in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Bove, a registered sex offender in Ohio, reportedly was on an outing with the victim earlier this week and did not take her back home. The Star Beacon reports the girl’s parents then reported her missing.
Her body was found Thursday evening in a field in Ashtabula County. Authorities have yet to officially identify the remains.
Bove was taken into custody when Sharon Police reportedly spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. He got out and ran away down a hill, across a four-lane highway and into a creek, the Star Beacon reports.
WKBN reports police eventually cornered Bove near the helicopter pad at Sharon Regional Hospital and arrested him. They had to shut down several major roads for the investigation, including the Shenango Valley Freeway and East Connelly Boulevard.
Bove was being detained at the Sharon Police Station.
The investigation continues.
