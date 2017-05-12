Pitt Rowing Team Victim Of Vehicle Break-ins

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh rowing team says its uniforms, laptops and other items were stolen when its vehicles were broken into in Philadelphia.
The team says backpacks, wallets, keys and school books were also taken. The break-ins happened while the vehicles were parked along Kelly Drive, a road that winds along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.
The Pitt rowing team is in Philadelphia to compete in the Dad Vail Regatta, which is scheduled to begin Friday morning. According to the event website, it is the largest collegiate regatta in North America, with over 100 colleges and Universities from the U.S. and Canada participating.
“Although we are shaken up, thankfully no one was hurt,” the team said in a statement released Thursday. “Thanks to everyone for all the support.”
Police are investigating.