Police Chief, 3 Others Dead In Ohio Nursing Home Shooting

May 12, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Kirkersville

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a police officer and three others were killed in an ambush shooting at an Ohio nursing home.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public.

Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m.

WBNS reports Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Disario was ambushed and shot by a male suspect. The gunman then reportedly walked into a nursing facility and shot two others.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The gunman then reportedly turned the weapon on himself.

A local elementary school was put on lockdown, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.

The village is about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch