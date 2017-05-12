Police Chief, 3 Others Dead In Ohio Nursing Home Shooting

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a police officer and three others were killed in an ambush shooting at an Ohio nursing home.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public.

Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m.

WBNS reports Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Disario was ambushed and shot by a male suspect. The gunman then reportedly walked into a nursing facility and shot two others.

The gunman then reportedly turned the weapon on himself.

A local elementary school was put on lockdown, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.

The village is about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

