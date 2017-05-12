Poll: Majority In Pennsylvania Now Support Legalizing Pot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than half of registered voters in Pennsylvania support legalizing marijuana.
A Franklin and Marshall College poll shows 56 percent of voters would vote yes, a big step up from last time the poll was conducted.
“In June of 2015 40 percent said yes,” Franklin and Marshall College Poll Director Terry Madonna told CBS Philly. “So we’ve seen a 16 point rise in about two years.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Eleven years ago, only 22 percent of people in Pennsylvania supported legalizing marijuana.
But don’t expect to light up legal pot anytime soon.
Just 44 percent of Republican voters support legalizing marijuana, and the state legislature is dominated by the GOP.