PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Wings Over Pittsburgh air show returns this weekend, but there will be traffic restrictions in place.

The free show will be back for the first time in six years at the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon Township.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The featured performers are the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Precision Flying Team, but there are many other flying acts as well.

As a result of the show, there will be traffic restrictions in place.

According to PennDOT, the following restrictions will be in place:

• The I-376 off-ramps at the Moon/Business Loop 376 West (Exit 57) will close from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

• Business Loop 376 will close to traffic between Ewing Road and Thorn Run Road from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. However, motorists can use Business Loop 376 eastbound toward I-376 from Ewing Road. Motorists can use Business Loop 376 westbound toward University Boulevard from Thorn Run Road.

• The westbound Business Loop 376 off-ramp to Thorn Run Road will close to traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

• The eastbound Business Loop 376 off-ramp to Thorn Run Road will close to traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information on these restrictions and others around the area can be found here.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter