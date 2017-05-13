Man Leads Police On Wild Chase In Stolen Car During Crime Spree

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in custody after police say he led them on a wild chase during a crime spree through two counties on Friday evening.

Multiple police departments throughout Allegheny and Beaver counties took part in the chase, which lasted several hours.

It all started in Moon Township when police say they got a tip that the suspect was driving around erratically in a stolen car.

State police identify the suspect as 26-year-old Matthew Ankrom from Pittsburgh. Sources say he was carrying a gun.

Moon Township Police say he was spotted at Globe Parking on University Boulevard. Then, the chasing began around 5 p.m.

Ankrom was driving a stolen Nissan Rogue.

Police say he committed a hit-and-run while fleeing Moon; and then, during multiple chase attempts, police say Ankrom robbed the GetGo at Green Garden Plaza in Hopewell Township. He got away with a cigarette lighter and possibly some cash.

Then, after more chasing, police say he attempted to rob Dollar General in Center Township on Pleasant Drive. They say he pushed a clerk to the ground there and took off.

He was later arrested after police say he crashed his car into some woods near a neighborhood in Raccoon Township.

He said "It wasn't as easy as it looks" when I asked Matthew Ankrom what he had to say about fleeing from police 2nite @CBSPittsburgh #KDKA pic.twitter.com/AalSZxyI9q — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 13, 2017

Police say they lost him at certain points during the chase because they had to be mindful of other drivers on the road.

“We have to operate with regard to safety of other motorists on the road. He apparently did not care about safety of other motorists on road, so it’s possible for sight to be lost due to officers operating carefully,” Cpl. Ryan Wietry, of the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Beaver, said.

After arresting Ankrom, police say they learned he committed five other robberies in Beaver County prior to Friday’s incident.

He is now facing multiple charges.