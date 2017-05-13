EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 1 Preview | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

SWAT Called To Elliott Home, Suspect Not Found

May 13, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Elliott, SWAT Situation

ELLIOTT (KDKA) — SWAT was called to a home in Elliott on Saturday morning, but they did not find the suspect.

SWAT was called to a home on Ainsworth Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler, a male warrant suspect was seen going into the home. The suspect, who was not identified, is wanted on a federal warrant and a warrant for rape out of Bethel Park.

elliot swat SWAT Called To Elliott Home, Suspect Not Found

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Toler says K-9 units cleared the home just before 12:30 p.m. The suspect was not in the home.

Last week, an hours-long standoff in Ingram had a similar ending. Police and a SWAT team surrounded a home on Scotia Street, believing a suspect was inside. When they entered the house, the man was not there.

Officials have not confirmed if they were after the same suspect in both situations.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch