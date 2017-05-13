SWAT Called To Elliott Home, Suspect Not Found

ELLIOTT (KDKA) — SWAT was called to a home in Elliott on Saturday morning, but they did not find the suspect.
SWAT was called to a home on Ainsworth Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler, a male warrant suspect was seen going into the home. The suspect, who was not identified, is wanted on a federal warrant and a warrant for rape out of Bethel Park.
Toler says K-9 units cleared the home just before 12:30 p.m. The suspect was not in the home.
Last week, an hours-long standoff in Ingram had a similar ending. Police and a SWAT team surrounded a home on Scotia Street, believing a suspect was inside. When they entered the house, the man was not there.
Officials have not confirmed if they were after the same suspect in both situations.
