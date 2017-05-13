Police: Man In Pittsburgh For Business Trip Is Missing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man who was in Pittsburgh for a business trip has gone missing.
According to police, 34-year-old Timothy Slaughterbeck was staying at a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh while on a business trip. He was supposed to check out on Wednesday, but he did not do so.
Slaughterbeck is described as a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 280 lbs. Police say he has tattoos on the back of both calves. He may be wearing tan shorts and a red polo shirt.
Police say Slaughterbeck drives a 2010 red Ford Mustang with a tan convertible top, and his car a custom Indiana state license plate that shows he is an Army veteran.
Anyone who has seen Slaughterbeck or knows of his whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at (412) 323-7141.
