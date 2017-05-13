EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 1 Preview | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Police: Man In Pittsburgh For Business Trip Is Missing

May 13, 2017 6:24 AM
Filed Under: Missing, Timothy Slaughterbeck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man who was in Pittsburgh for a business trip has gone missing.

According to police, 34-year-old Timothy Slaughterbeck was staying at a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh while on a business trip. He was supposed to check out on Wednesday, but he did not do so.

Slaughterbeck is described as a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 280 lbs. Police say he has tattoos on the back of both calves. He may be wearing tan shorts and a red polo shirt.

timothy slaughterbeck 2 Police: Man In Pittsburgh For Business Trip Is Missing

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Police say Slaughterbeck drives a 2010 red Ford Mustang with a tan convertible top, and his car a custom Indiana state license plate that shows he is an Army veteran.

Anyone who has seen Slaughterbeck or knows of his whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at (412) 323-7141.

