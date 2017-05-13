Teenager Shot In Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Knoxville on Friday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 200-block of Marland Street.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. Officers and paramedics were sent to the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
No further details about the shooting have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
