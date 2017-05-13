EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 1 Preview | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Teenager Shot In Knoxville

May 13, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: Knoxville, Teen Shot

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Knoxville on Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 200-block of Marland Street.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. Officers and paramedics were sent to the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

