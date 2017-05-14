EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Penguins Lose Game 1  | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

AG: Woman Charged In Child Predator Investigation; Victim Previously Abused At Furry Parties

May 14, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Bucks County, Child Predator, Furries, Paige Wren Tasker

BUCKS COUNTY (KDKA) — A Cumberland County woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor who had previously been abused during furry parties in Bucks County.

According to the state attorney general’s office, 27-year-old Paige Wren Tasker is facing a number of charges, including statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Tasker’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation into a ring of child sexual predators. Five others have been arrested as part of this investigation, and investigators say some of the people arrested would dress up as furries during parties where the abuse took place.

According to investigators, Tasker had a brief relationship with David Parker, who was charged with child rape and possession of child pornography earlier in this investigation.

The attorney general’s office says Tasker visited Parker in Monroe County in 2015. During the visit, she slept in a 14-year-old boy’s bed and sexually assaulted him. Tasker is accused of performing a sex act on the victim on more than one occasion.

Investigators say the victim had also been sexually abused at furry parties years earlier.

Tasker is being held in the Monroe County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch