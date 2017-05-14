AG: Woman Charged In Child Predator Investigation; Victim Previously Abused At Furry Parties

BUCKS COUNTY (KDKA) — A Cumberland County woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor who had previously been abused during furry parties in Bucks County.
According to the state attorney general’s office, 27-year-old Paige Wren Tasker is facing a number of charges, including statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Tasker’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation into a ring of child sexual predators. Five others have been arrested as part of this investigation, and investigators say some of the people arrested would dress up as furries during parties where the abuse took place.
According to investigators, Tasker had a brief relationship with David Parker, who was charged with child rape and possession of child pornography earlier in this investigation.
The attorney general’s office says Tasker visited Parker in Monroe County in 2015. During the visit, she slept in a 14-year-old boy’s bed and sexually assaulted him. Tasker is accused of performing a sex act on the victim on more than one occasion.
Investigators say the victim had also been sexually abused at furry parties years earlier.
Tasker is being held in the Monroe County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter