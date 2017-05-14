Report: JetBlue Kicks Family Off Flight Over Carry-On Cake

NEW YORK (KDKA) — A family of four was reportedly kicked off of a JetBlue flight over storage of a carry-on cake.

Cameron Burke told the New York Daily News that he and his family were leaving New York for a Las Vegas birthday party on May 3 when an altercation over a buttercream cake escalated.

The cake, from a celebrated bakery, was included as part of their carry-on luggage and placed in an overhead compartment.

“A flight attendant nicely asked me to remove the cake from that compartment, so I moved it to another one,” Burke told the newspaper. “She then asked me to move it to underneath the seat in front of me, I did.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Another flight attendant appeared, first yelling at her colleague. Soon, she reportedly turned her attention to Burke, saying that he was being “non-compliant.”

The behavior apparently prompted Burke to ask her if she had been drinking.

The family was asked to leave the plane. Burke refused and began filming with his cell phone.

Police were called, and while the officers concluded the family did nothing wrong, JetBlue asked everyone on the flight to exit in order to get the family off the plane.

The Burke family was then “ordered out of the JetBlue space” with tickets and rewards points refunded.

JetBlue insists the family was at fault for improperly storing the cake and refusing requests to move it.

The customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember’s fitness to fly,” said JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw.

Burke reportedly plans to file a lawsuit against JetBlue.