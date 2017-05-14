Police: 1 Boy Shot, 1 Hit In Head During Restaurant Robbery

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police say one boy was shot in the groin and another hit on the head during an early morning robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant in western Pennsylvania.

Detective Thomas Keirn told The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat that a group of juveniles was in the Richland Township restaurant at about 3 a.m. Saturday when the masked gunman entered and went to the restroom, possibly to rethink his robbery plan. When two of the boys also went to the restroom, the man tried to rob them, shooting one and hitting the other.

Keirn said the robber then demanded money from the manager and fled with some. The youths were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where the shooting victim was reported in stable condition and the other was said to be recovering.

