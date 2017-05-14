EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Penguins Lose Game 1  | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Man Acquitted Of Rape Charges Sues University For Expulsion

May 14, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Accused Of Rape, IUP, Jose Aponte Jr.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man is suing his former university, saying officials wrongly suspended him days before graduation over two separate rape allegations he was later acquitted of.

Jose Aponte wants a federal judge in Pittsburgh to force Indiana University of Pennsylvania to award his degree or allow him to transfer his credits.

He was accused by two different women of rape in 2015. He was acquitted in both cases.

In the lawsuit, Aponte said he was not given the chance to challenge the allegations made against him in a school disciplinary hearing. He says he was immediately suspended and couldn’t get his degree.

University officials aren’t commenting on the lawsuit.

