Municipal Authority of Westmoreland Co. Issues Mandatory Conserve Water Notice

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has imposed a Mandatory Conserve Water Notice in two of its four systems.
Affecting most of it’s service area, the issue is due to an electrical equipment failure at the Indian Creek Water Treatment Plant near Connellsville.
Officials stress that the water is still safe.
“The water is entirely safe to consume. We are just asking customers in the affected areas to use as little as possible until we can correct the equipment failure,” said Michael F. Kukura, Resident Manager of MAWC.
Customers who live within the Indian Creek System and the Beaver Run Systems are being asked to conserve water, meaning to use the minimum rate necessary for drinking, cooking and bathing.
Prohibited Water Uses:
- Watering lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs and outdoor plants.
- Watering golf courses without a valid Drought Emergency Operations Plan.
- Washing paved surfaces, such as streets, sidewalks, driveways, garages, parking areas, tennis courts and patios.
- Operating water fountains, artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools.
- Washing vehicles.
- Serving water in eating places unless specifically requested by the individual.
- Filling and topping off swimming pools.
Customers in McKeesport and Ligonier are isolated from the issue and can consume water as normal.