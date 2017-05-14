Report: Officer Nearly Dies From Overdose After Ohio Traffic Stop

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (KDKA) — A police officer was nearly killed by an overdose Friday night after a traffic stop in East Liverpool, Ohio.

The Morning Journal reports Patrolman Chris Green assisted in searching a vehicle operated by Justin Buckel, where suspected drugs were found scattered about.

Green patted the man down, noticing the suspect was covered in a white powdery substance which police now believe was the opioid fentanyl, 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

The officer did not wear gloves, but says he otherwise followed protocol.

An hour after the officers returned to the police station, Green said he was not feeling well and an ambulance was called immediately, likely saving his life.

Apparently, at some point before he began feeling ill, someone told Green he had some powder on his shirt, and he swiped at it with his hand to wipe it off.

“I started talking weird. I slowly felt my body shutting down. I could hear them talking, but I couldn’t respond. I was in total shock. ‘No way I’m overdosing,’ I thought,” he said.

Four doses of Narcan had to be administered to completely revive him.

Justin Buckel is expected to be charged with felonious assault in relation to the exposure from the suspected drugs.

Officials have been warning citizens and officers alike about the recent appearance of fentanyl and the even more potent carfentanyl.