Coroner: Man Drowns After Diving Into Cold Water Near Dam

CONFLUENCE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man apparently drowned after driving into very cold water churning from the base of a western Pennsylvania dam.
The Fayette County coroner said 21-year-old Brendan Katucki of North Wales was at a family gathering in Confluence when he tried to swim across the Youghiogheny River near an outflow dam shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.
Coroner Phillip Reilly said Katucki was swept up in the current and was hundreds of yards downstream before family members could get help. Reilly estimated the water temperature at between 44 and 47 degrees.
The Army Corps of Engineers said water flow through the hydroelectric plant was shut down to aid the search. The victim’s body was recovered shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)