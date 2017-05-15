Red Cross Assisting Dozens Displaced By Downtown High-Rise Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to help people who were evacuated from a high-rise fire in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Firefighters were called out to the Midtown Towers around 3 a.m. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the sixth floor of the building.

One woman died and several other people were injured.

A spokesman with the American Red Cross says approximately 55 residents from Midtown Towers are at the convention center shelter.

Red Cross teams will meet with them individually to assess their needs and make sure they have the essential items they need, including medicine.

Many of the more than 100 people evacuated from Midtown Towers stayed in the lobby of the K&L Gates building before heading to the convention center, for a temporary shelter.

Many woke up to sounds of loud noises.

“I’m not sure what it was, but when I heard that I thought it was inside the building, so I thought it was right above us. I had no idea what was going to be on the other side of that door when I opened it, but thankfully no fire right there,” Kati Hartzog said.

“Thank Jesus I’m alive. I’m kinda concerned about my stuff at this point, but that can all be replaced, most important is life,” Shawn Butchko said.

It was a long morning for the residents who had to leave their apartments abruptly. Some were only wearing pajamas as they confronted smoke and flames.

“As soon as they opened the door, all of this black smoke billowed in, I couldn’t breathe, they had to hold my hands to the stairs and thank Jesus I got out and I’m okay,” Butchko said.

“My roommate came and he said he smelled smoke so we had to run all the way from the 11th floor to the first floor downstairs,” Abdulah Alouf said.

The American Red Cross has teams in place to help the displaced residents with food, clothing and shelter.

“Depending on the size of people who need a place to go will depend on if we need to send them to hotels or if we need to actually open a shelter,” Dan Tobin, of the Red Cross, said.

Someone from the fire department is expected to come to the convention center this afternoon and speak with the displaced residents.

Many of them have questions, including when they’ll be able to get back into their apartments.

Right now, the residents are still meeting with Red Cross officials and having lunch, provided by catering at the convention center.

