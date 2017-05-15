Get Marty: Pirates Help Out Fan After Confusion Over Ticket Package Price

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local man with a serious brain injury teamed up with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a very special Get Marty. But it didn’t start out that way.

“I love baseball, but I can’t afford a ticket package,” says Ben Frick.

Frick was in a nasty car accident in 2011. He still has post-concussion syndrome. His wife died suddenly two years later. Now, he raises four girls on his own.

“It’s an unbelievable burden,” says Frick.

So, when a Pirates baseball marketing representative called and offered him a tour of the ballpark, he took them up on it.

Shortly after the tour, Frick bought a 20-game ticket package for more than $600. However, there was a problem.

“I didn’t know what I was signing. I don’t have any money,” Frick said.

In fact, his bank account was cleared out. That’s when he reached out to KDKA.

“I just wanted some answers,” says Frick.

The Pirates stepped up immediately. They did not know about Frick’s injuries, and didn’t realize he was confused about the ticket purchase.

The Pirates immediately offered a full refund to Frick. The team also brought him onto the field, and his daughter got the opportunity to change the bases out in between innings.

Frick also got to meet manager Clint Hurdle and team President Frank Coonelly.

“Because we’re given so much as a professional sports franchise in this town, we have a responsibility to give back,” says Coonelly.

Frick was overwhelmed.

“It’s amazing. I can’t be more thankful,” he said.

If you’d like Marty to help you solve your problem, email him at GetMarty@kdka.com.

