Glass Art Show Opens At Phipps Conservatory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Super. Natural.”

That’s the name of a glass art show that has sprung from the soil at Phipps Conservatory in Oakland. Exhibit coordinator Jordyn Melino says it’s a breakout exhibit for glass artist Jason Gamrath.

“He has displayed work all over he world. But this is the first time he’s had all of his work in one place.”

He created some new works to fit the unique environment of each room.

“Jason was just really inspired by the calm, black water of the Victoria pond. And so he envisioned a white and yellow water lily for the space. And what’s really lovely is just the reflection in the pond, too.”

The artist attended the Seattle school run by famed glassmaker Dale Chihuly, some of whose abstract works have a permanent home in the Phipps collection. Gamrath’s studio is also located in Seattle. With artistry that’s more botanical in nature, he was excited to exhibit his work at a venue like Phipps.

“I’m so, so grateful for an opportunity to expose a viewer to my work,” he said. “It’s not something that’s easy to do, to find a place where you can bring a person in, and then have them view the depths of your soul, which is really what this is.”

Five hundred pieces by Gamrath mingle with the flowers of Phipps. There’s the carnivorous Venus flytrap. And the more benevolent orange orchids of the Buttterfly Garden.

The artist planned on 50 pitcher plants for the Serpentine Room. But when he found out how long the room is, he wound up making 93.

“Super. Natural.” will bloom through November 6th.