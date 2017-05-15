Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide In McCandless

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in McCandless.
According to Allegheny County Police, the incident happened at the Cumberland Woods Village apartment complex Monday morning.
Emergency crews were initially called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found an 80-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Through the course of their investigation, police determined the man shot the woman and then shot himself.
Their identities have not been released at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter