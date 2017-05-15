EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Penguins Lose Game 1  | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Family: Pledge Who Died After Hazing Treated Like ‘Roadkill’

May 15, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Penn State University, Timothy Piazza

NEW YORK (AP) – The father of a Penn State University student who died after an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual says his son was treated like “roadkill.”

Nineteen-year-old engineering student Timothy Piazza died in February after a Beta Theta Pi party.

His father, Jim Piazza, said that fraternity members “had all the intent to feed these young men lethal doses of alcohol.” He calls his son’s death “premeditated.”

The family from Lebanon, New Jersey, spoke out about the Feb. 2 death in a Monday interview with The Associated Press. They are considering a lawsuit but said they’re focused now on a criminal case against 18 members of the now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State.

Piazza’s mother, Evelyn, says her grief is worsening as she learns more about the “horrors” that happened to her son.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

