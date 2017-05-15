High-Speed Chase Ends With Vehicle Crashing Into Home

SPEERS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect after a high-speed chase ended with a car crashing into a home in Washington County.

Initial calls about the incident started coming in around 4:30 p.m.

According to state police in Washington County, it all started as a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 for a traffic violation.

The vehicle pulled over at the Speers exit, but when the officer approached, the vehicle took off. State police say a gun may have been thrown out of a window.

Officials say the chase lasted about 10 miles before the vehicle crashed into a home at Charles and State Streets in Speers. No one in the home was injured.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran, but was later taken into custody.

Police are still looking for a second male suspect. A woman was also in the vehicle, but state police say she was found at a safe house and told officers she tried to call for help and get out of the vehicle.

State police say a child was also in the vehicle. The 2-year-old was not hurt, but was not secured in a safety seat.

The driver is being held at the state police barracks in Belle Vernon. His identity is not being released, but he is facing a number of charges.