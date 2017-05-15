EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Penguins Lose Game 1  | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Jury Selection Set In Former Pittsburgh Police Sgt.’s Civil Rights Case

May 15, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Heinz Field, Sgt. Stephen Matakovich

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a fired Pittsburgh police officer facing civil rights charges that he wrongly beat a drunken man and then lied about it in a report.

The jury picked starting Monday will hear evidence when the trial of former Sgt. Stephen Matakovich starts May 22.

Matakovich faces charges of deprivation of civil rights and falsification of a document. He claimed the man appeared ready to attack at a high school football championship game at Heinz Field in 2015. Surveillance video showed the man with his hands at his sides and not advancing when he was pushed down and struck by Matakovich.

A federal judge has barred uniformed officers from the courtroom after prosecutors raised concerns that could influence the jury.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch