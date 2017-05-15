Vehicle Plows Into White Oak Home

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — No one was injured when a vehicle plowed into a home in White Oak Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. along State Street.

According to officials at the scene, the 92-year-old driver was not injured.

However, the structure looked as though it sustained some significant damage.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were all called to the scene.

