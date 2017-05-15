EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Vehicle Plows Into White Oak Home

May 15, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Crash, White Oak

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — No one was injured when a vehicle plowed into a home in White Oak Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. along State Street.

According to officials at the scene, the 92-year-old driver was not injured.

However, the structure looked as though it sustained some significant damage.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were all called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

