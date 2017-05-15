Report: 31-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Killed Father After Parents Tried To Evict Her

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (KDKA) — A 31-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of her 66-year-old father in South Carolina.

Brittany Simpson, was arrested on counts of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, according to Live 5 News.

Simpson had reportedly been staying at her parents’ home rent-free, though she began helping with utility payments until March, when her mother first began seeking her eviction, according to Post and Courier.

In a 911 call last Tuesday, the woman first suggested that it was an intruder who killed her father, a film industry worker.

When officers arrived, Brittany was sitting with her mother and sister in the courtyard of the home.

She told family members she just came back from the gym and she noticed the back door was open. Brittany claimed she ran after someone on the dock and then accused her mother of not locking the doors.

The suspect’s sister told police she had no idea why anyone would want to hurt her father, but that Brittany had been given 24 hours to leave the home.

Another sister was called to the scene, and upon arrival, she began to say that Brittany had killed her father and that she was “unstable.”

Later, police found Brittany’s clothes and a firearm in a creek, leading to her alleged confession.

Brittany Simpson was described as an athletic and popular girl in her teenage years. She attended the University of Miami and the College of Charleston, but had been recently unemployed due to a disability that a lawyer declined to discuss.