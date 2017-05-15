EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Penguins Lose Game 1  | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Woman Sentenced For Burning 2-Year-Old Son With Cigarettes

May 15, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Anna Russell, East Pittsburgh, Enrique Soto

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman has been sentenced for burning her 2-year-old son with cigarettes while her boyfriend watched and laughed.

Anna Russell, 19, was sentenced to two years in jail plus probation on Monday. Her boyfriend, Enrique Soto, 26, actually received more jail time: three to six years in prison and five years probation after his release.

Police say the incident, at times described  happened back on Aug. 1 at Anna Russell’s apartment in the 300 block of Dorothy Street in East Pittsburgh.

The victim’s sister told a case worker: “My mom burned my brother with cigarettes.” She also said her mother’s boyfriend, Soto, “laughed the whole time and said ‘he is still alive.’”

On Aug. 8, the 2-year-old boy’s grandmother took him to Children’s Hospital because she was concerned about scabs from wounds all over his body.

The doctor at Children’s Hospital found at least 15 discrete wounds across the toddler’s face, chest, neck, back, left arm, left hand and on both legs.

This is a developing story, watch Bob Allen’s story at 5 p.m. for more. 

