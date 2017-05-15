Woman Sentenced For Burning 2-Year-Old Son With Cigarettes

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman has been sentenced for burning her 2-year-old son with cigarettes while her boyfriend watched and laughed.
Anna Russell, 19, was sentenced to two years in jail plus probation on Monday. Her boyfriend, Enrique Soto, 26, actually received more jail time: three to six years in prison and five years probation after his release.
Police say the incident, at times described happened back on Aug. 1 at Anna Russell’s apartment in the 300 block of Dorothy Street in East Pittsburgh.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The victim’s sister told a case worker: “My mom burned my brother with cigarettes.” She also said her mother’s boyfriend, Soto, “laughed the whole time and said ‘he is still alive.’”
On Aug. 8, the 2-year-old boy’s grandmother took him to Children’s Hospital because she was concerned about scabs from wounds all over his body.
The doctor at Children’s Hospital found at least 15 discrete wounds across the toddler’s face, chest, neck, back, left arm, left hand and on both legs.
This is a developing story, watch Bob Allen’s story at 5 p.m. for more.