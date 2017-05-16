Child, 1, Critical After Falling In Westmoreland County Pond

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 1-year-old child is in critical condition after being found in a Westmoreland County pond Tuesday afternoon.
According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened along Longvue Drive in Sewickley Township around 1 p.m.
The child is believed to have been in the water for 2-4 minutes. The person who found the child called 911 and was given instructions on how to perform CPR.
The child has since been taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.
No other details have been released at this time.
