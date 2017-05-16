Cirque Du Soleil’s Giant Bugs Invade Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market Square, invaded by giant bugs! A delicate black widow spider! A contortionist cricket! A humongous cockroach!

They’re actually humans dressed as fantasy bugs, as part of a spectacular performance by Cirque du Soleil coming to the Petersen Events Center May 24.

The newest show, called Ovo, features a world of boogying bugs and iridescent insects.

The lunch crowd at Market Square got a free preview of three of the stars.

“I used to compete in trampoline,” said James Johnson, who plays the role of a bouncing cricket. “But now I’m a cricket in Cirque du Soleil’s Ovo and I perform in the trampoline wall act.”

Cirque Du Soleil on PTL —

As for the black widow spider, high above the arena, Alanna Baker admits people get nervous watching her.

“Everyone does, daily. But for me, it’s my job. I love it. I like putting my life at risk,” she says.

The next stop for the trio is Primanti’s at Market Square, where Julia Tazie says, “I think I’m the only cockroach they allow here!”