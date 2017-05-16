EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Man Convicted Of 3rd-Degree Murder In Girlfriend’s Stabbing

May 16, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Anthony's Pizza, Brownsville Road, Carrick, Dejuan Onza Windom, Margaret Recasens

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in Carrick.

An Allegheny County judge on Monday convicted 26-year-old Dejuan Windom, of Monessen, in the Nov. 28, 2015, slaying of Margaret Recasens.

The 28-year-old woman, also from Monessen, was found lying on the sidewalk and bleeding.

Police first reported the woman had been shot but later determined she had been stabbed. She was found near Anthony’s Pizza in Carrick.

Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani set sentencing for Aug. 10. Windom faces up to 40 years in prison and remains jailed pending sentencing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch