Man Convicted Of 3rd-Degree Murder In Girlfriend’s Stabbing

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in Carrick.
An Allegheny County judge on Monday convicted 26-year-old Dejuan Windom, of Monessen, in the Nov. 28, 2015, slaying of Margaret Recasens.
The 28-year-old woman, also from Monessen, was found lying on the sidewalk and bleeding.
Police first reported the woman had been shot but later determined she had been stabbed. She was found near Anthony’s Pizza in Carrick.
Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani set sentencing for Aug. 10. Windom faces up to 40 years in prison and remains jailed pending sentencing.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)