Man Sues Bar For Serving Him So Much He Fell Off Bar Stool

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man is suing a western Pennsylvania bar claiming he was served so much liquor he fell off a bar stool and hurt his shoulder.
A woman who answered the phone Tuesday at Ziggy’s Hotel in Youngwood declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The Tribune-Review first reported it was filed last week in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court on behalf of 57-year-old David Waugaman.
Waugaman’s attorney, Jon Lewis, contends his client was visibly intoxicated during his four-hour visit to the bar on June 24, but the staff kept serving him. Waugaman hurt his right shoulder in the fall, which required surgery. He’s seeking more than $30,000 in medical expenses, pain, suffering and other damages.
Lewis tells the newspaper, “You’re not supposed to feed people so much booze they fall off a bar stool.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)