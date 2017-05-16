EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Man Sues Bar For Serving Him So Much He Fell Off Bar Stool

May 16, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: David Waugaman, Westmoreland County, Ziggy's Hotel

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man is suing a western Pennsylvania bar claiming he was served so much liquor he fell off a bar stool and hurt his shoulder.

A woman who answered the phone Tuesday at Ziggy’s Hotel in Youngwood declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Tribune-Review first reported it was filed last week in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court on behalf of 57-year-old David Waugaman.

Waugaman’s attorney, Jon Lewis, contends his client was visibly intoxicated during his four-hour visit to the bar on June 24, but the staff kept serving him. Waugaman hurt his right shoulder in the fall, which required surgery. He’s seeking more than $30,000 in medical expenses, pain, suffering and other damages.

Lewis tells the newspaper, “You’re not supposed to feed people so much booze they fall off a bar stool.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

