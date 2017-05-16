Water Main Break Gushes Into Air, Onto Home In McCandless

McCANDLESS (KDKA) — A water main break that started as a trickle and became a geyser pummeled a home in the North Hills Tuesday evening.
The break was first reported around 7 p.m. at Thompson Run Road between McIntyre and Duncan Avenue in McCandless.
After first being reported as a trickle of water, the break eventually started gushing. Water poured into the air and onto power lines and a home, cascading water off the roof.
West View Water was working to turn off the water and start repairs.
The roadway has buckled and sustained significant damage. It is closed until further notice. There’s no word yet on damage to the home.
There’s also no word on how many customers may be impacted by the break or how long repairs may take.
Stay with KDKA-TV News at 10pm on the CW and 11pm on KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter