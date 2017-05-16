Police: Man Shot, Critically Injured In Rankin

RANKIN (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Rankin.
According to police, the incident happened at the Palisades Plaza housing complex around 3:50 a.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
