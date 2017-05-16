WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

May 16, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, Michael Flynn, Russia, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.

Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House says the report is “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”

The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a “decent man,” he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.

Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    May 16, 2017 at 6:23 PM

    The New York Times is corrupt. Do not believe anything they report.

