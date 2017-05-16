Steve Mears To Take Over Pens PBP Duties On Root Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are still battling for the Stanley Cup, but there will be a new voice in the broadcast booth next season.

According to the Penguins’ official website, Steve Mears will be taking over play-by-play duties on Root Sports.

“Steve is a tremendous natural talent who has established himself league-wide as a first-class professional broadcaster,” McClintock said. “The fact that he grew up in the Pittsburgh area rooting for the Penguins is an added bonus. Steve has done an outstanding job with the NHL Network over the past five years – including play-by-play work on the Stanley Cup Final for NHL International, as well as the World Junior Championships – and we think he is a perfect fit for this new role with ROOT SPORTS and the Penguins.”

Mears is a Franklin Regional High School graduate and Murrysville native.

He worked for the Penguins radio network from 2009-13, among other previous jobs in broadcasting.

Bob Errey will remain in the booth or between the benches on the television broadcast.

Meanwhile, Paul Steigerwald will make the move to the Penguins’ front office. He will take on a role with the communications and marketing departments.

Steigerwald will still be seen on PensTV and will make appearances on pre and postgame radio shows.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter