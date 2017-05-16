‘Uninhabitable’ Wilmerding Apartment Building Condemned

WILMERDING (KDKA) — Dozens of people are scrambling to pack up their belongings after a judge ruled their apartment building in Wilmerding is no longer safe.

The building, on Commerce Street, has now been condemned.

Tenants have complained about roaches and mice, and an inspector found more than 100 safety violations.

Residents were told on Tuesday they have one week to get out.

“I am panicking, because that’s not enough time to find something and move, get a moving truck,” said resident Bianca Hobson.

“You’re the one that just told me now, so I’m flabbergasted,” added resident Vincent Coury. “I’m permanently handicapped. I couldn’t do it in 30 days.”

The judge ruled it’s the landlord’s responsibility to find a new place for those people to stay.