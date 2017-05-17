105-Year-Old Woman Realizes Dream Of Getting High School Diploma

OAKDALE (KDKA) — A 105-year-old woman has realized her dream of becoming a high school graduate.
Theresia Brandl put on her cap and gown Wednesday and received her diploma.
Friends and family also threw her a graduation party.
When she was younger, her family gave her an ultimatum – finish school or help her mother with the house and her siblings.
She chose to help her mother.
Her secret to longevity is one a lot of Pittsburghers can get on board with.
“Just living, watching ball games and football games,” she says.
Theresia currently lives in a personal care home in Oakdale.
The graduation was organized by Twilight Wish, which is a foundation that celebrates seniors and makes their dreams come true.