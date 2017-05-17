WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News | CBS News Special Report
105-Year-Old Woman Realizes Dream Of Getting High School Diploma

May 17, 2017 9:14 PM
OAKDALE (KDKA) — A 105-year-old woman has realized her dream of becoming a high school graduate.

Theresia Brandl put on her cap and gown Wednesday and received her diploma.

Friends and family also threw her a graduation party.

When she was younger, her family gave her an ultimatum – finish school or help her mother with the house and her siblings.

She chose to help her mother.

Her secret to longevity is one a lot of Pittsburghers can get on board with.

“Just living, watching ball games and football games,” she says.

Theresia currently lives in a personal care home in Oakdale.

The graduation was organized by Twilight Wish, which is a foundation that celebrates seniors and makes their dreams come true.

