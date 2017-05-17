EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

California Boat Club In Coal Center Sinking Into Mon River

May 17, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: California Boat Club, Coal Center, Monongahela River, Washington County

COAL CENTER (KDKA) — The California Boat Club in Washington County is sinking.

The building is an old barge permanently docked along the shore of the Monongahela River in Coal Center.

It’s been there since 1963.

Right now, there are no reports of anyone being inside the building when it began to sink.

It’s too early yet to determine why the barge started taking on water.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

