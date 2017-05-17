EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cutting 160 Jobs In Pittsburgh-Area

May 17, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Dick's Sporting Goods

IMPERIAL, Pa. (AP) – Dick’s Sporting Goods has cut 160 jobs in the Pittsburgh-area, mostly at its Store Support Center in nearby Findlay Township.

The retailer announced the cuts along with its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The company says it’s investing in its online businesses, including its website and Team Sports HQ business that focuses on team sports customers at the high school level and below.

Chairman and CEO Edward Stack says the company is making the moves as part of a long-range plan that takes into account the short-term pain being experienced in the retail sector generally.

The chain operates 690 stores and Stack says there are no store closings “on the horizon.”

