Ohio Officer Returns To Work After Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio police officer is back at work after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl.

Officer Chris Green was exposed to the drug during a traffic stop Friday night in East Liverpool.

He wore a mask and gloves at the scene, but when he got back to the station, he noticed some powder on his jacket.

He brushed it off and collapsed an hour later.

“I’m starting to realize what’s going on but at the same time I’m in disbelief. There’s no way this is happening to me,” Green said.

Paramedics were already at the station because one of the suspects was complaining of an asthma attack, according to Chief John Lane.

“They were able to start working on Officer Green. They had to give him a dose of Narcan here. They transported him to the hospital. They had to give him a few more doses and they were able to save his life,” said Chief Lane.

Police said Justin Buckel of East Liverpool and Cortez Collins of Cleveland were trying to destroy the fentanyl when police were pulling them over Friday night.

Originally, the suspects told officers the powder was cocaine.

However, tests showed it was fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

