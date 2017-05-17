Police Find Woman Allegedly Drunk In House Of Filth After Third Grader’s Distress Call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions at a home in Overbrook were so deplorable that it prompted a third grader to call police for help.

Pittsburgh Police say when they got to the Dartmore Street home, they found the little girl’s mother, who was allegedly heavily intoxicated, and a house filled with trash.

Neighbors say they live in a nice, quiet neighborhood and there’s never any trouble.

“This is a good neighborhood. There’s nobody ever carries on or nothing. Just a common, good neighborhood. I’ve been here for 35 years, I should know,” said neighbor Frank Szemanski.

But that all changed when police were called to the home. Investigators say 40-year-old Monica Bailey was unable to care for her home or child.

According to the criminal complaint, police found “trash covering the entire house,” “wine and liquor bottles laying all over,” “no bedsheets,” “flipped or broken furniture,” “large pile of cigarette butts” and a “nasty bathroom.”

“Hard to believe. I just assumed they were nice people. I never talked to her, I never seen it, but they would never make noise or carry on or anything like that,” Szemanski said.

Police report that Bailey was suffering from depression following the death of her father. Another neighbor, who didn’t want to appear on camera, was empathetic.

“It’s not unusual when people get depressed. The world around just disappears,” she said.

The little girl was turned over to her grandmother. Bailey is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.