Pirates Pitcher Taillon Tests Positive For Testicular Cancer

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tests on tissue removed from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon last week confirmed he is dealing with testicular cancer.
Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Taillon will be re-evaluated next week before deciding the next course of treatment.
The 25-year-old Taillon discovered an abnormality after going on the disabled list May 6. He had tissue surgically removed on May 8.
Taillon, who is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts for the Pirates, has been cleared to play catch and do light cardio but remains out indefinitely pending the outcome of further test results.
