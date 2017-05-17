WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Pirates Pitcher Taillon Tests Positive For Testicular Cancer

May 17, 2017 5:05 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tests on tissue removed from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon last week confirmed he is dealing with testicular cancer.

Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Taillon will be re-evaluated next week before deciding the next course of treatment.

The 25-year-old Taillon discovered an abnormality after going on the disabled list May 6. He had tissue surgically removed on May 8.

Taillon, who is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts for the Pirates, has been cleared to play catch and do light cardio but remains out indefinitely pending the outcome of further test results.

