Pittsburgh Triathlon Postponed By Road Work

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Road work has forced organizers to postpone Pittsburgh’s Triathlon & Adventure Race.
The bike portion of the event takes place on Parkway North. But the HOV lanes are closed and organizers say it would cost too much to close other city roads for the two-day event.
They expect to hold the triathlon, which was scheduled for Aug. 12-13, once the HOV lane work is finished.
Participants will receive refunds.
