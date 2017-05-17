EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Pittsburgh Triathlon Postponed By Road Work

May 17, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Parkway North, Pittsburgh Triathlon & Adventure Race

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Road work has forced organizers to postpone Pittsburgh’s Triathlon & Adventure Race.

The bike portion of the event takes place on Parkway North. But the HOV lanes are closed and organizers say it would cost too much to close other city roads for the two-day event.

They expect to hold the triathlon, which was scheduled for Aug. 12-13, once the HOV lane work is finished.

Participants will receive refunds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

