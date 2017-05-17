Rania’s Recipes: Lamb Burgers & Turkey Burgers

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to kick off a three-week series of burger recipes to get us ready for summer grilling season!

Lamb Burgers with Tzatziki Sauce

2 ¼ pounds ground lamb (10 percent fat)

½ cup minced shallots

3 tablespoons minced fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus 1/8 teaspoon

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Tzatziki Sauce (recipe follows)

6 hamburger buns

Lettuce leaves, for garnish, optional

Thinly sliced tomatoes, for garnish, optional

Sliced roasted red peppers, for garnish, optional

Directions

In a mixing bowl, combine the lamb, shallots, mint, garlic, salt, cumin, allspice, 1/4 teaspoon of the cayenne, and the cinnamon and mix gently but thoroughly to combine. Using your hands, shape the mixture into 6 patties, using the Adjust a Burger to form the patties and then transfer them to a large plate or a platter. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

When ready to cook the burgers, preheat a grill to medium-high. Brush the burgers on both sides with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. When the grill is hot, add the burgers and cook for about 4 minutes on each side for medium. Transfer the burgers to a platter and cover loosely with foil. Place the buns, cut sides down, and in batches if necessary, in the hot skillets and cook until warmed through and slightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Serve the buns with the cooked burgers and spoon some of the Tzatzki Sauce over each burger. Garnish with lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced roasted peppers if desired, and serve immediately.

Serves: 6

Tzatziki Sauce:

2 cups thick Greek yogurt

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Drizzle of Greek olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Mayonnaise

1 pound ground turkey – (I do not use the ground turkey breast as I find it too lean)

2 cloves garlic – finely chopped

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

Sea salt to taste

Garnishes:

1 Vidalia onion, cut into (1/4-inch-thick) slices

4 hamburger buns

4 slices tomato

4 lettuce leaves

Chipotle Mayonnaise (see recipe)

Directions:

Combine the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl and season with salt to taste. Divide the turkey mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each portion into a 1/2-inch-thick patty

Pre- heat grill to medium high and grill burgers until cooked through and no visible pink appears. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun, and top each patty with sauce 1 onion, tomato and 1 lettuce. Top with remaining bun halves.

Yield: 4 servings

Chipotle Mayonnaise

½ cup diced scallions

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 teaspoons ketchup

1 teaspoon each: Lemon juice / Worcestershire sauce / Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 canned chipotle pepper – chopped

1 teaspoon adobo sauce from canned chipotles

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ to ¾ cup mayonnaise

Directions:

Blend the sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.